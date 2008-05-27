Tuesday, May 27, 2008

Designer weapons in Lebanon

Just received some pictures from a friend that show designer weapons, apparently from this blog. Given the Lebanese penchant for fashion and violence, there must be a market for this:-)





Posted by Riemer Brouwer

Anonymous said...

Ran across your post on a Google newsfeeder. They're not from Lebanon, they're pieces by an artist named Peter Gronquist. More info here: http://www.mediabistro.com/unbeige/art/gronquists_designerbranded_weapons_make_the_rounds_84323.asp?c=rss

May 27, 2008 at 8:51 PM
Nora said...

hahaha, hilarious

June 4, 2008 at 6:33 AM

