Monday, June 2, 2008

ABC ad gone wrong

The latest ad of ABC's shopping mall is either very humble or just plain wrong. Take a look at the text of the ad below:

"Step into a world of glamour and style where the ordinary becomes extraordinary and the standard becomes spectacular"

Hrm...shouldn't that be the other way around, namely that the extraordinary is standard at ABC? It's like a car rental company saying that their compacts are called full-size from now on:-)

Photo 1: Recent ABC add...humble or just plain wrong?

Posted by Riemer Brouwer

5 comments:

ChaoticMind said...

haha, that, is awesome.

June 2, 2008 at 7:06 PM
Anonymous said...

hahahaha

June 3, 2008 at 1:32 AM
Anonymous said...

That's not as bad as Roadster's slogan, "There goes my heart."
That slogan gave my brother and I so many laughs last summer...
There goes my heart should be something you say sarcastically, after eating like a bacon-burger-with-extra-cheese.

And Rio Lento's latest ad on LBC International is, "If you can't do it for yourself, do it for the ones you love." What kind of water theme park would use that slogan ?

June 3, 2008 at 1:34 AM
adiamondinsunlight said...

great post, Riemer! I passed that ad and it barely registered (too busy for my tastes). but you are right - the tagline sounds like a bald example of pulling the wool over consumers' eyes!

as for anonymous' Rio Lento ad: I haven't seen it, but what a hoot. Maybe they sell life insurance along with water park tickets?

June 3, 2008 at 12:04 PM
Moose said...

Aw come on now you guys...The three little "fairies" are soon gonna land on the "push way up bra queen's back"...Now that's LIFE EXTRAORDINAIRE ain't it?

June 9, 2008 at 3:01 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 