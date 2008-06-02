ABC ad gone wrong
The latest ad of ABC's shopping mall is either very humble or just plain wrong. Take a look at the text of the ad below:
"Step into a world of glamour and style where the ordinary becomes extraordinary and the standard becomes spectacular"
Hrm...shouldn't that be the other way around, namely that the extraordinary is standard at ABC? It's like a car rental company saying that their compacts are called full-size from now on:-)
5 comments:
haha, that, is awesome.
hahahaha
That's not as bad as Roadster's slogan, "There goes my heart."
That slogan gave my brother and I so many laughs last summer...
There goes my heart should be something you say sarcastically, after eating like a bacon-burger-with-extra-cheese.
And Rio Lento's latest ad on LBC International is, "If you can't do it for yourself, do it for the ones you love." What kind of water theme park would use that slogan ?
great post, Riemer! I passed that ad and it barely registered (too busy for my tastes). but you are right - the tagline sounds like a bald example of pulling the wool over consumers' eyes!
as for anonymous' Rio Lento ad: I haven't seen it, but what a hoot. Maybe they sell life insurance along with water park tickets?
Aw come on now you guys...The three little "fairies" are soon gonna land on the "push way up bra queen's back"...Now that's LIFE EXTRAORDINAIRE ain't it?
