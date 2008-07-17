All Lebanese prisoners freed from Israel's jails
Yesterday saw massive festivities in Lebanon to celebrate the release of all Lebanese prisoners from Israel. Sure, there are those who are quick to point out that the price of their release has been enormous, just as quick as Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was quick to point out that the release of all prisoners was the original goal of the July War.
And he made sure the rest of the Arab world knew that it was thanks to Hezbollah they were released. One can only imagine how the average Arab felt when watching a proud Nasrallah saying that resistance is often the only way to get Israel to act, as opposed to diplomacy as is so often suggested by their leaders. Most likely, they would have gotten the implicit message that their leaders are weak whereas Hezbollah was strong.
Still, it requires some mental acrobatic maneuvering to hear Nasrallah claim that this results vindicates Hezbollah for any blame for the July War. Gone are the days back in August 2006 when Nasrallah expressed regret for the ‘unexpected’ harsh Israeli reaction. In the end, the goal justified the means.
Now that all Lebanese prisoners (dead and alive) have been released to Lebanon, this chapter can be closed. There are still some remaining issues, though. Still, hopefully the coming home yesterday of so many Lebanese will contribute to a more solid quiet on our southern front and not the starting shot of yet another round of violence now that Hezbollah can freely revenge Mughnieh.
2 comments:
I hope this means that Lebanon will now rescind its 1960s agreement to host armies that are dedicated to the extermination of Israelis, do the decent thing and recognize Israel's right to exist, not engage in any more aggression like Lebanon's 2006 invasion of Israel, and in other matters stop its one-sided vendetta against Israel and its people.
Remember, Israel has only ever engaged in military incursions into Lebanon after Lebanon attacks it first and refuses to stop.
Post a Comment