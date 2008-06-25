So where is that heat wave?
Two days ago, the weather girl of one of the Lebanese TV stations showed it would be a whopping 37C on Thursday. That would be extremely hot for Beirut. I once downloaded he temperature data from the website of the Beirut airport and the maximum was 37C, which happened only once in the covered period of 20 years. Most common maximum temps in summer are 32-33C.
Today, it's hot but not that hot. What makes it bearable in Beirut is the breeze. So what gives with the expected 37C for tomorrow? Well, rest assured. The Accuweather website shows a high of 26C only for Thursday! The forecast was off by 11C.
BTW, check the expected temperature at the end of the forecasting period: 35C! Yup, it's going to be bad, real bad! Just for fun, check this graph for the coming days/weeks and you'll notice the temperature always goes to extreme highs towards the end in summer and to extreme lows in winter. They must be accommodating their Lebanese customers who thrive in a climate of fear mongering!
See below for the following expected temperatures for the coming period:
1 comments:
Ultima Online Gold, UO Gold, crestingwait
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
buy uo gold
lotro gold
wow gold
warhammer gold
buy aoc gold
buy aoc gold
buy aoc gold
buy aoc gold
buy aoc gold
buy aoc gold
buy aoc gold
Age of Conan Gold, AOC Gold
Post a Comment